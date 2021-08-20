Moving vans at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

ALBANY, N.Y. — Moving vans were at the governor’s mansion in Albany on Friday. Workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to officially leave office Monday.

As Cuomo is busy moving out, his lawyer has again attacked the accuracy of the report that led to his resignation.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin claimed in an online briefing Friday that the report contained omissions and errors.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office has defended the report and says survivors of sexual harassment should not be further traumatized by attacks and lies.

New York lawmakers agreed to drop the impeachment proceedings after Cuomo decided to resign. However, they have been investigating the governor's conduct and plan on issuing a report.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over for Cuomo on Tuesday.