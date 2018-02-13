Mouse hitches ride on deputy's windshield in viral photo from California

He was last seen on the way to a Warriors game

Maggie Glynn
9:57 AM, Feb 13, 2018
2 hours ago
Facebook.com/ACSOSheriffs

OAKLAND, CA -- A deputy in California found a mouse on his windshield as he was headed to his work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game. 

Alameda Police had some fun with the incident, speculating the mouse might have either been attempting to carjack the officer's vehicle, or simply intimidating the Warriors fan on behalf of the San Antonio Spurs.

See the photo below, which has been shared nearly 4,000 times on Facebook:

The four-inch suspect got away on foot, but the deputy was able to snap a photo of the bandit. The officer was still able to make it to the game on time. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ