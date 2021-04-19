Mountain biker rescued after falling head-first down canyon in Angeles National Forest

LOS ANGELES - A mountain bike rider was rescued recently after falling, leaving him dangling head-first down a cliff in Angeles National Forest.

Images shared by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show the man clinging to the canyon wall on his stomach.

Deputies say the man fell upside down, hundreds of feet above the canyon floor, and about 40 feet below the road.

BREAKING -Mt bike rider falls over the side, dangles from side of cliff, Mt Wilson Toll Road, Angeles Forest. #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserts LASD SEB Tactical Medics nearby to rappel on rope down to victim. They secure victim and are hoisted in aircraft and flown to safety. pic.twitter.com/QbnzSQ6Y1q — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 15, 2021

Other mountain bikers in the area saw the man fall and were able to lasso the man’s ankle with a cord to keep him from falling any farther, according to local media.

The high-risk tactical rescue team within the department was able to rappel down to the victim and secure him so they could be hoisted by aircraft out of the canyon.