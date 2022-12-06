Mother saves daughter from raccoon attack

A mother in Connecticut rushed to save her daughter after she was attacked by a raccoon at the front door of their home.

5-year-old Rylee MacNamara was seen on camera leaving her front door to get on a school bus when the raccoon rushed towards her biting her leg, and holding on.

The attack was unprovoked and sudden. As the girl screamed, her mother rushed out the door and grabbed the raccoon by the back of its neck pulling it off her daughter.

"I was going out to get on the bus and a raccoon was there and it tried to attack me," said Rylee.

"I thought maybe she slammed her finger in the door. I definitely wasn't expecting to see a raccoon wrapped around her leg," said Logan MacNamara, Rylee's mother.

As WFSB reported, the animal left bite marks on the girl's leg and some scratches on her mother's arm.

They both spent a couple of hours seeking medical attention and both received rabies vaccinations as a precaution.