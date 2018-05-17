Mother of slain 22-month-old boy was given custody before father turned himself into Ohio police

A Parma father turned himself in for a crime Saturday night. His son was later found dead in the trunk of his car.

Parma police say the mother of the 18-month-old boy found dead in the trunk of his father's car called police Saturday night because she was worried about her son. As police were checking on that, the father turned himself in.

Police said the man came into the police station and told an officer at the front desk that he wanted to turn himself in for a crime. Police later found the boy dead in the trunk of the man's car.

The attorney for the Parma man who was charged with aggravated murder in connection with his son's death spoke after the man's bond was set at $1 million.

Nicholas Shorter

PARMA, Ohio - Custody of the 22-month-old boy who was found dead inside the trunk of his father's car had been granted to the child's mother just days before the father walked into the police station in Parma, Ohio and said he wanted to turn himself in for a crime.

Court documents show the boy's mother was named residential parent and legal custodian of Nicholas Shorter by the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on May 7. On May 12, the boy's mother made a welfare call to police around 8:30 p.m. As officers were checking on that, Jason Shorter, identified as the boy's father, entered the station with what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds on his arms, which led to the discovery by police of the boy's body in the car. 

One-year-old Nicholas Lawrence Shorter appeared to have been stabbed in the chest, according to police.

Jason Shorter, 41, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder. He appeared in court on Wednesday and his bond was set at $1 million.

