Mormon church to require masks inside all temples

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this April 4, 2020, file photo, is The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that face masks will be required inside temples to limit the spread of COVID-19. Church leaders said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, that masks will be required temporarily in an effort to keep temples open. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 22, 2021
The Mormon church is asking leaders to require masks inside every temple.

“As cases of COVID-19 increase in many areas, we want to do everything possible to allow temples to remain open,” the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote in a letter to church leaders around the world.

The letter says the measure is temporary and will be rescinded “as soon as circumstances permit.”

The church also encourages members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Church leaders say they also encouraged people to get vaccinated during the smallpox outbreak and the polio outbreak.

In Utah, where the church is based, a COVID-19 spike occurred in early September but appears to be leveling off, according to the state Health Department.

The state reports a seven-day average of more than 1,4000 cases.

