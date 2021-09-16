Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

More than 5 million US children have tested positive for COIVD-19, but severe illness and death remain rare

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease
Southeastern Grocers supports customers and associates during COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 4:43 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 19:43:51-04

More than 5 million children in the U.S. have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic started, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The report notes that more children are contracting the virus as the delta variant spreads.

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 9, the American Academy of Pediatrics says 495,154 children tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the rate of hospitalization and death among children remains low, the report notes.

States reported that 0.1%-1.9% of their children with COVID resulted in hospitalizations.

Those states also said up to .03% of all child COVID-19 cases resulted in death.

California had the most cumulative cases of children with COVID-19 and Vermont had the least, according to the report.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!