More NYC workers get vaccine shots amid mandate; 1 in 6 still refuse

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - New York City firefighter emergency medical services personnel are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the FDNY Fire Academy in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. More than 26,000 of New York City's municipal workers remained unvaccinated after the deadline on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, to show proof they've gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 5:00 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 20:00:17-04

NEW YORK — One in six New York City’s municipal workers, more than 26,000 people, remained unvaccinated after Friday’s deadline to show proof they’ve gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the city said Saturday.

A last-minute rush of shots boosted the vaccination rate to 83% among police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and other city workers covered by the mandate as of 8 p.m. Friday, up from 76% a day earlier.

Workers who haven’t complied with the requirement will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday, leaving the Big Apple bracing for the possibility of closed firehouses, fewer police and ambulances and mounting trash.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 26,600 city workers were unvaccinated, the city said.

