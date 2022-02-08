Moose attacks Iditarod rookie's sled team, injures 4 dogs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bull moose spent more than an hour stomping on the sled dog team of a rookie Iditarod musher in the wilds of Alaska last week.

The attack didn’t end even after Bridgett Watkins emptied her gun into the animal.

She said on Facebook last Friday that the moose seriously injured four of her dogs and wouldn’t leave.

The ordeal stopped after a friend showed up with a larger caliber gun and killed the moose.

Watkins wrote that the attack, first reported by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, happened while she was on a training run for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

"We have many bumps, bruises, cuts, puncture wounds, hoof prints and broken hearts," she said.

Her injured dogs are recovering.

She posted a new video on Monday of her and the uninjured dogs training again for the race.