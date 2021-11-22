WAUKESHA — The group 'Milwaukee Dancing Grannies' said they are "devastated" by what happened at the Waukesha Christmas parade. They were among the groups performing Sunday evening.

"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness. While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed.....joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue....held us together," the groups Facebook post said.

On Sunday evening, a car drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade and killed at least five people and injured more than 40, police said. There is a person of interest in custody.

Videos show the moments the driver entered the parade. Dozens of people were hit and the car continued to drive away.

A vigil has been scheduled for 5 p.m. at Cutler Park near downtown Waukesha.

Officials will give an update about the situation at a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

