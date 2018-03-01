Michigan student's mother cries when judge doesn't change $10M bond

NOVI, Mich. - The mother of a Michigan high school student cried in court as a judge said her son's $10 million bond would remain in place, but that he would consider written arguments from the teen's defense attorney next month.

The 17-year-old DeBruyne, a South Lyon High School student is charged with Making a Threat of Terrorism, which is a felony, after the teen allegedly asked friends on Snapchat if they wanted to reenact what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed days earlier. One friend reported the post to police.

DeBruyne lives in Green Oak Township with his parents, and after receiving report of the alleged threat, police went to the family's home where they said the teen had no firearms in his possession.

Friends and some fellow students on South Lyon High's Cross Country team and their parents showed up at court Wednesday in support of DeBruyne.

"I don't think Ryan DeBruyne is a danger to anybody," said Michelle Klevering who also called her son's friend a "very good kid" and "very responsible."

DeBruyne's defense attorney, Zack Glaza, asked Judge Travis Reeds to consider lowering his client's $10 million dollar bond. Judge Reeds said he would consider written motions on the matter on March 22 when DeBruyne is due back in court for a preliminary examination.