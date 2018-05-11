Michigan grandpa arrested for 'super drunk' driving with 20-month-old granddaughter in car

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Police in Wyandotte, Michigan arrested a grandfather for "super drunk" driving with his young granddaughter in the car.

According to police, the grandfather blew a .25 BAC during booking, which is more than three times the state legal limit of .08, which designates him as "super drunk." His 20-month-old granddaughter was in the car at the time.

"Good catch on this one Ofc. N. Stathakis. You never know if a tragedy was just prevented," the department wrote on Facebook.

Wyandotte police quipped saying that drinks must be extra potent this week. "One drunk driver only drank 2 beers but registered a .30 during booking. Another drunk driver said he only had 3 drinks and registered a .25."

