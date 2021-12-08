Michael Strahan's trip to space delayed

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan will have to wait at least a couple more days before blasting off into space.

Strahan was scheduled to be among a crew on a Blue Origin rock on Thursday.

However, the company said forecasted winds in West Texas have forced them to push back the launch to Saturday morning, at the earliest.

The former NFL player appears to be taking the delay in stride.

"Even though the plans have changed the experience is still sweet," Strahan tweeted.

Strahan, 50, will be joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, on the flight.

The flight will also include four paying customers: space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess.

This will be New Shepard's third human flight this year and the first of its flights to carry six astronauts to space.

Previously, Blue Origin rockets have carried company founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and "Star Trek" actor William Shatner into space.