Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government is suing U.S. gun manufacturers and distributors, arguing that their commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico.

The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston.

Among those being sued are some of the biggest names in guns, including Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.; Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.; Beretta U.S.A. Corp.; Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, and Glock Inc., the Associated Press reported.

The Mexican government argues that the companies know that their practices contribute to the trafficking of guns to Mexico and facilitate it.

Mexico wants compensation for the havoc the guns have wrought in its country.

The sale of firearms is severely restricted in Mexico, but thousands of guns are smuggled into Mexico by the country's powerful drug cartels.

According to the AP, the Mexican government believes that 70% of the weapons trafficked to Mexico are brought from the U.S.

The government said about 17,000 homicides in their country are linked to trafficked weapons.

In a statement, the National Shooting Sports Foundation rejected Mexico's allegations, saying the "allegations of wholesale cross-border gun trafficking are patently and demonstrably false."