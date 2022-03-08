Watch
Mexico finds 11 bodies in clandestine pits near US border

Guillermo Arias/AP
A US border patrol vehicle drives along the U.S.-Mexico border fence on the outskirts of San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, near Yuma, Arizona, Wednesday, July 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias)
Posted at 9:55 AM, Mar 08, 2022
Authorities in northern Mexico say volunteer searchers have found 11 bodies in clandestine burial pits just a few miles from the U.S. border.

The government of Sonora state said late Monday the bodies included nine men and two women.

Investigators used backhoes to excavate a series of pits, many holding several bodies, in San Luis Rio Colorado, across the border from Yuma, Arizona.

The state prosecutors' office said the bodies were “badly decomposed” and would be subject to specialized forensics tests to identify them.

Volunteer search teams made up of relatives of disappeared people led authorities to the pits in a stretch of desert near a garbage dump.

