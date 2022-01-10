Watch
Mexico charges 7 in 'Fast and Furious' weapons trafficking

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
<p>Border Patrol Agent Brian A. Terry was shot and killed Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2010, after he encountered several suspects near Rio Rico, Arizona.</p>
Authorities make final arrest in Arizona border agent's killing
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jan 09, 2022
MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors say they have charged seven people, including former top officials, in the “Fast and Furious” weapons trafficking scandal.

The December 2010 murder of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry exposed the “Fast and Furious” program, in which agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives allowed criminals to buy guns with the intention of tracking the weapons.

But the agency lost most of the guns, including two that were found at the scene of Terry’s death.

Mexico's Attorney General's Office said Sunday it has lodged charges against seven people in the more-than-decade-old case, including the country's former top police official.

