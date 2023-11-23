Mexico arrests alleged security chief for the 'Chapitos' wing of the Sinaloa drug cartel

Mexico's National Guard officers have arrested the alleged security chief for the “Chapitos” wing of the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The Public Safety Department's arrest registry says Nestor Isidro Pérez Salas was detained Wednesday in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacan.

The department listed his alias as “El Nini.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration had posted a $3 million reward for his capture in April.

U.S. Department of State

Pérez Salas is wanted on U.S. charges of conspiracy to import and distribute fentanyl in the United States.

He allegedly protected the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

President Joe Biden released the following statement Thursday:

"On November 22, Mexican security forces captured Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas (“El Nini”), the notorious head of security for the Chapitos wing of the Sinaloa Cartel. For nearly three years, El Nini has been one of Mexico’s and the United States’ most wanted criminals, indicted by the United States for his roles in perpetrating violence and illicit fentanyl trafficking into the United States, and both our countries are safer with him behind bars and facing justice for his crimes. His arrest also follows Mexico’s arrest and extradition to the United States of another Chapitos leader, Ovidio Guzmán López, earlier this year.

"These arrests are testament to the commitment between the United States and Mexico to secure our communities against violence, counter the cartels, and end the scourge of illicit fentanyl that is hurting so many families. We will continue working as strong partners to do everything possible to hold criminals accountable for jeopardizing public health and safety in our two countries. As I told President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when we met in San Francisco on November 17, nothing is beyond our reach when Mexico and the United States stand together.

"I want to thank President López Obrador and the Mexican Army and special forces for effectively capturing El Nini, and express our appreciation for the brave men and women of Mexican security forces who undertook this successful operation to apprehend him."