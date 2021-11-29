Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Merriam-Webster chooses vaccine as the 2021 word of the year

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. on Jan. 21, 2021. Merriam-Webster has declared vaccine its 2021 word of the year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Word of the Year-Merriam-Webster
Posted at 6:12 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 08:12:55-05

It's an omnipresent truth: Merriam-Webster has declared vaccine its 2021 word of the year.

Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for the dictionary company, tells The Associated Press that lookups for the word vaccine increased 601% over 2020.

Even more telling, searches on the Merriam-Webster website increased by 1,048% over 2019, before the COVID pandemic took hold.

The selection follows “vax” as word of the year from the folks who publish the Oxford English Dictionary.

And it comes after Merriam-Webster chose “pandemic” as tops in lookups last year on its online site.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV

Learn how to watch ABC15 Arizona with NextGen TV