How to help: Memorial funds launched for Texas mass shooting victims’ families

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District organized a fundraiser for the families of the victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting.

The shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The district is asking for checks to be mailed to 200 E. Nopal St. Uvalde, Texas 78801. Donations can be sent through Zelle at robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com .

Gofundme has also organized a list of verified fundraisers to support the victims and their families. One such fundraiser, known as the Texas Elementary School Shooting Victims Fund, raised $670,000 as of late Wednesday morning.

The fund says money “collected will go to the families in cash payments with no strings attached.”