Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from 'The View'

Paula Lobo/AP
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New York. McCain made a low-key departure from “The View” after four years on Friday. (Paula Lobo /ABC via AP)
Posted at 12:03 PM, Aug 06, 2021
NEW YORK — Few things Meghan McCain has done on “The View” can be classified as low-key, until her exit on Friday.

A month after the show's feisty conservative voice said she was quitting after four years to spend more time with her family, she made her final appearance.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was a guest, as was McCain's mother, Cindy.

After a taped goodbye from former House Speaker Paul Ryan, McCain hooted, “my boyfriend.”

She joked that she wanted to apologize to Brian Teta, the show's executive producer, “for making his blood pressure rise as much as I did the last four years.”

