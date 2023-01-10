Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Mega Millions rises on list of 10 US largest lottery jackpots

If you believe in curses, you may not want to play the Mega Millions.
Mega Million Jackpot
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:19:40-05

Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing is now one of the largest jackpots in history!

Arizona Lottery says the jackpot for the Jan. 10, 2023, drawing is an estimated $1.1 billion. If you won and took the cash option, you’d take home nearly $569 million.

At this point, if a winning ticket is sold, the $1.1 billion jackpot would become the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot ever.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tuesday's drawing will happen at 11 p.m. ET, or 9 p.m. Arizona time.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!