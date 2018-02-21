McDonald's to bring back Szechuan Sauce for 'Rick and Morty' fans

Attention 'Rick and Morty' fans: McDonald's will be bringing back Szechuan Sauce.

The company will announce details on when and where the sauce will return on Thursday in a three-part podcast series called "The Sauce."

"We're doing more than simply bringing back the sauce. We know there were many unanswered questions and even more unbelievable stories from last year's Szechuan saga," the company said on its website.

The "saga" refers to last year's incident where the company released the sauce for a very limited release, causing fans that had been waiting for hours to go home empty-handed.

We heard you and have been working tirelessly to bring back The Sauce. On 2/22, we announce when/where Szechuan Sauce will return, but also answer the burning question: “What happened to The Sauce?!” To find out, visit https://t.co/Gcrq5kM71E or download the podcast series. pic.twitter.com/ezHbAqL82i — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 20, 2018

The sauce was originally released in 1998 as part of a promotion for the Disney film "Mulan," but faced massive demand after being referenced in an episode of the TV show "Rick and Morty."