NE Ohio community mourns death of 17-year-old student-athlete swimmer

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - The community in Mayfield Heights, Ohio is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student who died on Wednesday night. Steven "Stevie" Grieshammer was a junior on the swim team at Mayfield High School. On February 25 during swimming exercises he did not come up from the water, according to a Facebook post by his aunt Missy Bifro Grieshammer.

"He was a wonderful boy, a loving son, a fantastic swimmer, and just the sweetest nephew we could have. We will miss him every day," his uncle wrote in remembrance.

According to his family, he spent days in a coma.

Mayfield City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Kelly released the following statement to parents and students.

Our deepest condolences and most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Grieshammer family. We will remember Stevie. He touched many through his kindness and determinination. Remain strong and support one another. Keep his memory close by being inspired by his life. — Keith Kelly (@suptmayfield) March 1, 2018

The Mayfield athletics department also voiced its condolences to the family of Stevie and everyone who knew him.

Heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and teammates of Stevie Grieshammer ‘19. He’s the best of what Mayfield is and an inspiration to all. Support each other and stay #steviestrong — Mayfield Athletics (@MayfieldSports) March 1, 2018

The community and fellow students shared their condolences with the family.

My thoughts, prayers and condolences going out to your entire family and all who love this young man. God Bless You All. — Parthina Deuley (@pardee0103) March 1, 2018

Rest In Peace Stevie. It was a pleasure swimming against you. I’ll miss you buddy #steviestrong 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/CWfyE9KqkE — Ian (@iag2401) March 1, 2018