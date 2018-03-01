Massachusetts man charged in Donald Trump Jr. hoax letter incident

9:23 AM, Mar 1, 2018
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - FEBRUARY 28: Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada.

A Massachusetts man has been charged for sending threatening letters addressed to Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, multiple outlets reported. 

Daniel Frisiello, 24, from Beverly, Massachusetts is slated to make his first court appearance Thursday after authorities alleged he is the person who sent white powder in a letter addressed to Trump Jr., according to the Boston Globe

The incident led to the hospitalization of Trump Jr.'s wife and mother-in-law.

 

