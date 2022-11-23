Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart leaves 7 dead

Police in Chesapeake tell News 3 there are 7 fatalities and some with injuries following a shooting at a Walmart.

Police said the single shooter is dead.

A spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare confirmed five patients were being treated at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk. An update of their conditions was not immediately available.

The Chesapeake Police Department tells News 3 the call came in around 10:15 p.m. at the Walmart off of Battlefield Blvd. News 3 crews on the scene reported dozens of police cars and medical personnel on the scene.

Police said they treated the scene as an active shooter situation and responded accordingly.

A reunification center has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Walmart released the following statement:

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”



The city's mayor tweeted the following statement:

A message from Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. pic.twitter.com/YqCW98S8lO — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

Sen. Mark Warner tweeted about the shooting early Wednesday morning.

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely. In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

Sen. Louis Lucas also sent her thoughts about the shooting.

I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives. — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) November 23, 2022

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears' statement:

Our hearts break for the victims in Chesapeake and the families who've lost loved ones in another senseless act of violence.

Praying for our Commonwealth. — Lt. Governor of Virginia - Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) November 23, 2022

