Mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart leaves 7 dead

Posted at 9:02 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 06:58:33-05

Police in Chesapeake tell News 3 there are 7 fatalities and some with injuries following a shooting at a Walmart.

Police said the single shooter is dead.

A spokesperson for Sentara Healthcare confirmed five patients were being treated at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk. An update of their conditions was not immediately available.

The Chesapeake Police Department tells News 3 the call came in around 10:15 p.m. at the Walmart off of Battlefield Blvd. News 3 crews on the scene reported dozens of police cars and medical personnel on the scene.

Police said they treated the scene as an active shooter situation and responded accordingly.

A reunification center has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Walmart released the following statement:

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

Statement from a Walmart spokesperson

The city's mayor tweeted the following statement:

Sen. Mark Warner tweeted about the shooting early Wednesday morning.

Sen. Louis Lucas also sent her thoughts about the shooting.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears' statement:

