Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
People hold signs against vaccine passports as they participate at the "S.O.S California No Vaccine Passport Rally" at Tongva Park in Santa Monica, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Virus Outbreak California Vaccine Protest
Posted at 7:22 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 10:22:57-04

PHOENIX — Across the country, more anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations are taking scary and violent turns.

People have been stabbed, punched or harassed at their homes for being in favor of vaccine and mask mandates.

Often the assailants are parents.

Educators, medical professionals and public figures have been stunned at the level at which they have been vilified.

But with just over half the U.S. population vaccinated and the surging delta variant, harassment and outright assaults over efforts to curb the virus’ spread are looking to become their own epidemic.

There is worry this kind of conduct will be tolerated as a new normal.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get more news at your fingertips! Follow ABC15 Arizona on TikTok!