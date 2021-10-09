Maryland man allegedly kills pharmacist brother, citing his administration of COVID vaccine

A Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his brother, a pharmacist, after going to confront him about "the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines," according to court documents.

Jeffrey Burnham allegedly killed his sister-in-law, another woman and his brother, who administered vaccines, saying he was "killing people," according to charging documents filed in Howard County, Maryland.

Burnham went to the Ellicott City, Maryland, home of his brother, Brian Robinette, and sister-in-law, Kelly Robinette, who were later found dead of apparent gunshot wounds on Sept. 30, authorities allege.

Burnham wanted to confront his brother about the vaccine and said that "Brian knows something!" according to investigators.

He took off in his brother's Corvette, authorities said, and was pursued when the vehicle's EZ Pass was used and a tipster alerted authorities of seeing him. Burham was arrested in West Virginia and extradited back to Maryland on Tuesday.

Police also believe that Burham may have killed one elderly woman, Rebecca Reynolds, in Cumberland, Maryland, before taking her car and traveling to the home of his brother. Reynolds was found with a deep laceration to her throat inside her home, according to ABC News affiliate WMAR.

Burham has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and use of a handgun in Howard County, Maryland. He was also charged with first-degree murder and car theft in Allegany County, Maryland.

Burnham has not pleaded to the charges. Burnham's attorneys, Jessica Colwell and Michael Stankan told ABC News that he is "presumed innocent" in a joint statement.

"He is entitled to a fair trial and due process under the law," the statement said. "We are in the process of meeting with our client and reviewing the evidence. We will have no further comment until that process is complete."