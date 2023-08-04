Watch Now
Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor, dead at 83

Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Mark Margolis attends the Variety and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Event at Scarpetta on Friday, Sept. 21, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:10 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 13:26:16-04

Mark Margolis, a veteran actor knownfor his performances on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has died, his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, told The Hollywood Reporter.

He was 83.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Margolis for comment.

Margolis had received an Emmy nomination for portraying Hector “Tio” Salamanca . Tio, a fan-favorite character, was a former enforcer who communicated using a brass bell attached to his wheelchair. He later played Tio as a younger man before he was in a wheelchair.

Margolis also appeared in “Scarface,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” and “Oz.” He worked often with director Darren Aronofsky and appeared in six of his movies.

He studied under legendary acting teacher Stella Adler at The Actors Studio in New York.

Margolis is survived by his his wife, Jacqueline, his son and several grandchildren.

