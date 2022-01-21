March for Life: Nation's largest abortion protest faces uncertain future

Abortion opponents are gathering Friday in Washington for the largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S., and they're hoping it's the last one under Roe v. Wade.

The March for Life arrives as the Supreme Court appears likely in the coming months to let states impose tighter restrictions on abortion. The court is considering a Mississippi case and could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion.

Members of the resurgent anti-abortion movement say they are not finished fighting for restrictions even if the court's conservative majority rules in their favor later this year.

Thousands of people are expected to meet in Washington, D.C. on a cold Friday that isn't expected to rise above 30 degrees. While organizers say they're anticipating around 50,000 people to attend, that number appears hard to predict after last year's event was scaled back because of the pandemic.

This year, in addition to cold weather, attendees still face another COVID-19 surge with the omicron variant, with some abortion opponents posting to the event's Facebook page indicating they don't plan to attend, the Associated Press reported. Washington, D.C. has recently increased COVID-19 mandates requiring proof of vaccine to enter restaurants and other places in the District of Columbia, which could deter many from other parts of the country from traveling to the capital.