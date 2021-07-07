Watch
Man who wore horns in riot lose 3rd bid for jail release

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, center with fur hat, are seen during the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, turned down Chansley's third bid to be released from jail on charges stemming from the riot. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Jacob Chansley
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jul 06, 2021
A Phoenix man who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while sporting face paint, no shirt, and a furry hat with horns has lost his third bid to be released from jail.

A federal judge in Washington concluded Tuesday that Jacob Chansley hadn’t presented new information that had a “material bearing” on whether any condition of release from jail would assure he doesn’t flee from authorities.

Chansley, who calls himself the QAnon Shaman, has been jailed since his arrest nearly six months ago.

