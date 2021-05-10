Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Man rescued from bridge in China after glass panels shattered underneath him

items.[0].image.alt
Monkey Business Images/Storyblocks
rescue
Posted at 4:02 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 19:02:24-04

In Longjing, China, a man was rescued from a glass-bottom bridge after some panels shattered underneath him.

The Guardian reported that on Friday, a gust force wind damaged several glass panels on the walkway of the Piyan Mountain bridge, which left the tourist clinging to the rails.

According to CNN, gusts reportedly hit 93 miles per hour before the man was rescued on the 330 feet high bridge by rescue teams at 1:20 p.m.

In a statement to CNN, officials said there were no casualties, and the man was kept for observation at a hospital before being discharged.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV