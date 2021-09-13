Man arrested with weapons near DNC headquarters: Capitol Police

United States Capitol Police said Monday they arrested a man in a truck who was armed with multiple knives, a bayonet and a machete near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington.

A Special Operation Division Officer noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it while on patrol around midnight outside of the DNC, according to a press release from U.S. Capitol Police. The truck allegedly had a picture of an American flag where the license plate should have been.

Capitol Police say Donald Craighead, a 44-year-old man from California told them "he was "on patrol" and began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy."

He was arrested on prohibited weapons charges.

"This is good police work plain and simple," said Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger. "We applaud the officers' keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest."

It is unclear if he was attempting to attend any upcoming demonstrations, Capitol Police said.

The development comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called a briefing for lawmakers from U.S. Capitol Police on Monday concerning ongoing security threats ahead of a planned demonstration at the Capitol on Saturday in support of those arrested during the Jan. 6 attack.

Fencing outside U.S. Capitol is expected to return ahead of the "Justice for J6" rally, a source familiar with the plans confirmed to ABC News.

The fencing, erected after Jan. 6, was removed in July.