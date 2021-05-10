Watch
Man arrested in Puerto Rico after killing dog on golf course

Posted at 8:48 AM, May 10, 2021
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO — Puerto Rico police say they arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a dog that had stolen his ball on a golf course at a well-known resort.

Authorities on Monday identified the man as Salil Zaveri and said the shooting occurred Saturday at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in the north coastal town of Río Grande.

Police said he used a 9mm gun to shoot the dog several times.

Zaveri was released on a $60,000 bond but his passport and driver’s license have been seized.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zaveri is a sales and marketing consultant and the CEO of Zaveri Consulting, LLC.

