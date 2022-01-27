Watch
Man accused of killing Texas deputy arrested in Mexico

Posted at 11:42 AM, Jan 27, 2022
Authorities in Texas say the man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Houston deputy over the weekend has been taken into custody

According to the Houston Police Department, Oscar Rosales was arrested in Mexico on Wednesday.

According to the Harris County Constable’s Office, Rosales was brought back to Houston wearing Cpl. Charles Galloway's own handcuffs.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Rosales was wanted for the murder of Galloway, who was shot Sunday multiple times with a semi-automatic rifle during a traffic stop at about 12:45 a.m.

The newspaper reported that Rosales' wife and brother-in-law were also charged in connection to the case for allegedly tampering with evidence.

