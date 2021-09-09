Los Angeles to require COVID-19 vaccine for all students 12 and up

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles board of education has voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if they attend in-person classes.

The board’s vote Thursday makes Los Angeles the largest of a very small number of districts with a vaccine requirement.

Nearby Culver City imposed a similar policy last month for its 7,000 students. Los Angeles has about 630,000 students, making the second-largest school district in the country.

Under the plan for Los Angeles, students 12 and up who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October.

Others would have until Dec. 19.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is operating under emergency use authorization for people aged 12-15. It was fully approved for people 16 and over.