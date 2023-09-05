Watch Now
Lori Daybell files notice of appeal month after being sentenced to life in prison for murders

Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of her two children.
Lori Vallow Daybell August 1, 2023
Posted at 10:52 AM, Sep 05, 2023
Lori Vallow Daybell has filed an appeal a month after she was sentenced to life in prison on multiple murder-related charges.

Daybell received the maximum sentence in July for the murders of her two youngest children and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, bringing a close to the so-called "Doomsday Cult Mom" case.

On August 31, a Notice of Appeal was filed noting issues including her mental competency, right to a speedy trial, evidence, grand jury indictment amendments, and more.

Read the full Notice of Appeal document here.

A motion was also filed to appoint the State Appellate Public Defender to handle the appeal. Read that document here.

Last month, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs sent a request for the extradition of Daybell after her trial in Idaho after she was indicted in Arizona for a second time, alleging she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband. She was previously indicted in Arizona in a separate felony case after a grand jury indicted her in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

