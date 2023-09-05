Lori Daybell files notice of appeal month after being sentenced to life in prison for murders

Lori Vallow Daybell has filed an appeal a month after she was sentenced to life in prison on multiple murder-related charges.

Daybell received the maximum sentence in July for the murders of her two youngest children and conspiring to kill her husband's first wife, bringing a close to the so-called "Doomsday Cult Mom" case.

On August 31, a Notice of Appeal was filed noting issues including her mental competency, right to a speedy trial, evidence, grand jury indictment amendments, and more.

Read the full Notice of Appeal document here.

A motion was also filed to appoint the State Appellate Public Defender to handle the appeal. Read that document here.

Last month, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs sent a request for the extradition of Daybell after her trial in Idaho after she was indicted in Arizona for a second time, alleging she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband. She was previously indicted in Arizona in a separate felony case after a grand jury indicted her in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

