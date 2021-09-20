Look up to see the Harvest Moon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) - The Harvest Moon will rise Monday night. It will emerge on the East Coast at 7:13 p.m. ET.

The appearance of the Harvest Moon signifies summer is officially coming to an end.

Unlike other full moon names, the Harvest Moon is unique in that it relates to the autumnal equinox, according to the Farmer's Almanac. It was given its name due to the extra light given to farmers harvesting their summer crops.

But now it's gettin' late

And the moon is climbin' high

I want to celebrate

See it shinin' in your eye Neil Young

Over the next few evenings, the full moon will rise shortly after sunset at nearly the same time, unlike other moonrises.

"It may almost seem as if there are full Moons multiple nights in a row!," says the Farmer's Almanac.

This story first appeared on Fox13Now.com.

