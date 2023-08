Bob Barker, the longtime former host of "The Price is Right," has died at the age of 99, according to multiple reports.

Multiple organizations cite Barker's publicist, saying he died peacefully of natural causes Saturday morning.

Barker was a well-known animal rights activist, delivering his signature catchphrase, "Have your pets spayed and neutered," at the end of "The Price is Right" episodes.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.