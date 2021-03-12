Menu

Longtime Arizona Rep. Kirkpatrick won't seek 2022 reelection

Matt York/AP
FILE - IN this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters during an election night party in Phoenix. Kirkpatrick, a five-term Arizona Democrat, announced Friday, March 12, 2021, she won't run for reelection in 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 7:38 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 09:48:24-05

TUCSON, AZ — Arizona Representative Ann Kirkpatrick has announced she won't run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2022.

The five-term Arizona Democrat said Friday that serving Arizona residents was an “absolute honor and joy" but that it was time to “hand over the baton."

Kirkpatrick also says she wants to spend more time with family, including her three grandsons.

She first represented a district in northeastern Arizona for three terms and more recently, a southeastern Arizona district.  

Kirkpatrick ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2016.

She was absent from Congress for six weeks in early 2020 for treatment of alcoholism after she was injured in a fall. 

