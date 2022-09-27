Local Puerto Rican volunteers in Puerto Rico following devastating hurricane

PHOENIX — Clean-up efforts continue in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona tore through the region, leaving most of the island without power.

These events mean history is, once again repeating itself for Puerto Ricans in Arizona.

It was just five years ago that the island was slammed by Hurricane Maria. People there are now dealing with the mess left behind by the recent hurricane.

“The impact is pretty hard,” J.R. Reices told ABC15. He is a proud Puerto Rican and volunteers with the American Red Cross.

He is currently helping those in need on the island.

“There are homes down. Buildings toppled. Flooding in a lot of homes. Most of the damage was southwest of Ponce, which is the center part of the island,” he added.

He was also volunteering with the American Red Cross after Hurricane Maria hit.

“It was much, much worse for Hurricane Maria. It was difficult getting through the roads. Mostly a lot of landslides and mudslides,” said Reices.

His main concern through it all has always been for loved ones living there, especially his mom Milta Rivera Ramos.

“I’m always scared and worried because she’s by herself. They just restored water to her area which is about 30 minutes from here, it’s called Aguadilla,” he told ABC15.

However, as of Tuesday, most of Puerto Rico remained without power.

Recess tells us he was able to see his mom briefly, for 20 minutes, before deploying to other areas in need.

“She knew that...you have to go, you have to help other people. I am okay, that’s how she is.” Reices said.

He says it’s heartwarming to see the people of Puerto Rico, his mother’s homeland, coming together even though their lives were uprooted more than one week ago.

“When we do distributions here, the folks, although they are without power, they are cooking meals for us and bringing it to us wherever we are,” said Reices.

He says FEMA and the Small Business Administration or SBA are also on the ground to help.

“It’s so amazing that everyone bands together. Puerto Rico se levanta, which means, Puerto Rico will rise up,” he told ABC15.

Reices also says he is ready to go to Florida, after his assignment in Puerto Rico, as folks there get ready for Hurricane Ian to make landfall.