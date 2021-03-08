Menu

Local pharmacists step up in COVID-19 vaccination effort

Chorus Media Group/AP
This photo provided by Chorus Media Group, Skippack Pharmacy owner & Pharmacist Dr. Mayank Amin, dressed in his trademark superhero costume, arrives in the middle of a snowstorm with vials of COVID-19 vaccine for their first vaccination clinic on Feb. 7, 2021, in Skippack, Pa. In communities across the country, local pharmacy owners are among the people administering COVID-19 vaccinations. Being a vaccine provider requires a big investment of time and paperwork, and for some, finding a location for a mass vaccination clinic. (Chorus Media Group via AP)
Posted at 7:54 AM, Mar 08, 2021
NEW YORK — In communities across the country, local pharmacy owners are among the people administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

It's not easy -- being a vaccine provider requires a big investment of time and paperwork, and for some, finding a location for a mass vaccination clinic.

And there's little if any money to be made in giving vaccinations. But owners say it's more important to help people be safe.

Local pharmacies have become vaccine providers by applying to state health officials and a federal program that last month began distributing vaccines to networks of independently owned pharmacies as well as the big national chains.

