LIVE VIDEO: School shooting at a high school near Miami, Florida

Associated Press
1:12 PM, Feb 14, 2018
2 mins ago
national | world
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Authorities say a Florida high school is on lockdown and at least 20 people are injured after a shooting on campus.

LIVE: Video from scene of shool shooting near Miami, Florida

The shooter remains at large, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has told news outlets the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ