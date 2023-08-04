LIVE VIDEO: Police working to control large crowd at New York's Union Square

A promise of free Playstations led to a chaotic scene of unrest in New York City's Union Square.

A Twitch streamer posted on the livestreaming service promising free PlayStation gaming consoles at Union Square at 4 p.m. Thousands of people showed up, only to learn there was no such giveaway.

People ran through the streets and some were seen jumping on cars and a city bus.

Some people started throwing plywood and other items, prompting a rush of police to the scene.

Watch live video from the area in the player below:

Police showed up in riot gear to disperse the crowd and an unknown number of arrests have been made.

There have been no reported injuries.

Multiple subway lines that stop at Union Square temporarily bypassed the station.