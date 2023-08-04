Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

LIVE VIDEO: Police working to control large crowd at New York's Union Square

Incident began as social media giveaway
New York Union Square.png
WABC
New York Union Square.png
Posted at 1:23 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 17:57:10-04

A promise of free Playstations led to a chaotic scene of unrest in New York City's Union Square.

A Twitch streamer posted on the livestreaming service promising free PlayStation gaming consoles at Union Square at 4 p.m. Thousands of people showed up, only to learn there was no such giveaway.

People ran through the streets and some were seen jumping on cars and a city bus.

Some people started throwing plywood and other items, prompting a rush of police to the scene.

Watch live video from the area in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Police showed up in riot gear to disperse the crowd and an unknown number of arrests have been made.

There have been no reported injuries.

Multiple subway lines that stop at Union Square temporarily bypassed the station.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!