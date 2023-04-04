LIVE COVERAGE: Former President Trump enters NYC courtroom for arraignment Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.

Trump has pleaded not guilty, according to a source in the courtroom, although the exact charges have not yet been revealed to the public.

Trump pumped his fist as he exited Trump Tower Tuesday morning, then traveled in an eight-car motorcade down a highway along the East River to the downtown courthouse, where he's expected to surrender to authorities. He’s scheduled to be fingerprinted and processed, and his mug shot may be taken — a remarkable reckoning after years of investigations and an extraordinary moment in U.S. history.

Bryan Woolston/AP Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Trump will surrender in Manhattan on Tuesday to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Watch live coverage in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Trump was scheduled to be arraigned in a New York courtroom Tuesday on charges related to an alleged hush-money scheme after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president last week.

Photos below show Trump in court Tuesday

Seth Wenig/AP Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is set to appear in a New York City courtroom on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been investigating payments allegedly made by Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels. She reportedly received payment from Trump through Cohen to remain quiet about their relationship in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. In a statement on Thursday, Trump claimed the indictment is a "political prosecution."

A conviction would not prevent Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Inside the Manhattan courtroom, prosecutors led by New York’s district attorney, Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, are expected to unseal the indictment issued last week. This is when Trump and his defense lawyers will get their first glimpse of the precise allegations against him.

The indictment contains multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press last week.

After the arraignment, Trump is expected to be released by authorities because the charges against him don’t require that bail be set.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after he leaves New York.