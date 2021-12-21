Watch
Lina Sadar Khil, 3, reported missing from Texas may be in 'grave danger'

San Antonio Police, Facebook
Posted at 9:32 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 11:32:22-05

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil who authorities say may be in "grave, immediate danger."

Lina was last seen on Monday between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio, according to police. She was reported by her family as missing. A department spokesperson told ABC News there is no indication that Lina is with a family member.

Lina is white, about 4-feet tall, and weighs 55 pounds. She has straight, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

This case is still active and being investigated, according to police.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information on the case to call SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

