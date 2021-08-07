Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Life without parole sought for man charged with killing 4 in Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
(Fort Wayne Police Department via AP, File)
In this undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., is Cohen Hancz-Barron. Hancz-Barron who is accused of killing a woman and her three young children in a northeastern Indiana home was formally charged Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with four counts of murder. He remained jailed without bond Tuesday.
Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron.png
Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 15:25:54-04

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Prosecutors are seeking life without parole for a man charged with the killing of a woman and her three children in Indiana.

Twenty-one-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron of Fort Wayne appeared Friday in Allen Superior Court as prosecutors requested the life sentence.

He faces four counts of murder.

The bodies of 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent; her sons, 5-year-old Carter and 3-year-old Ashton; and 2-year-old daughter Aubree were found June 2 in a Fort Wayne home.

The coroner has said all four died of stab wounds, and the mother also was strangled.

Hancz-Barron was arrested hours later at an apartment complex in Lafayette.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV