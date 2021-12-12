Watch
Legendary Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, dead at 81

Marco Ugarte/AP
FILE- In this file photo of Saturday, April 16, 2016, the Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez performs at a free concert at Azteca Stadium. Fernández, the regional Mexican music star whose powerful voice immortalized songs like "El rey", "Volver, Volver" and "Pity that you are alien" while inspiring new generations of performers like his son Alejandro Fernández Jr., He died early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, relatives reported. He was 81 years old. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Posted at 8:28 AM, Dec 12, 2021
Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández, known as the "King of ranchera music" has died at age 81.

"We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.," a post on the singer's Instagram page said.

Fernández was hospitalized in August after an injury from a fall.

The singer of such hits including “Volver, volver” and “Por tu maldito amor,” suffered a fall at his ranch in Los Tres Potrillos, outside of Guadalajara. The fall caused spinal cord trauma, according to reports.

Fernández had numerous health issues in recent years. He was hospitalized for a renal infection recently and in 2012, he underwent a complex surgery that removed almost half of his liver because of a tumor. A year after that he faced pulmonary thrombosis, and in March 2015, the singer had three hernias removed.

He sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies. He won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys, in addition to being named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.

