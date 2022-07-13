A lawyer for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh says investigators have indicated they intend to pursue murder charges against him for the deaths of his wife and son, who were fatally shot outside their home more than a year ago.

Lawyer Jim Griffin said in a statement on Tuesday that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division told Murdaugh family members they plan to seek indictments from a grand jury later this week. Murdaugh's 52-year-old wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were killed after being shot outside their home on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges.

“We won’t have any comment until charges are actually brought against Alex,” Griffin said.

The deaths led to at least six investigations into Murdaugh and his finances, resulting in charges being levied accusing him of stealing $8.5 million from people who hired him. Some of the charges accuse him of lying to police in saying he was shot by a stranger on a roadside when, officials say, he really asked a friend to kill him so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.