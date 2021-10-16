Watch
Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients

Denis Farrell/AP
FILE - This Jan. 29, 2021, file photo shows the packaging and a container of veterinary ivermectin in Johannesburg, South Africa. At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks by people seeking to force hospitals to give their COVID-stricken loved ones ivermectin, a drug for parasites that has been promoted by conservative commentators as a treatment despite a lack of conclusive evidence that it helps people with the virus. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)
Posted at 9:27 AM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 12:27:13-04

NEW YORK — Judges around the country are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, by people seeking to force hospitals to give their COVID-stricken loved ones ivermectin, a drug for parasites that has been promoted by conservative commentators as a treatment despite a lack of evidence that it helps people with the virus.

There’s been a mix of results in state courts.

Some judges have refused to order hospitals to give ivermectin.

Others have ordered medical providers to give the medication, despite concerns it could be harmful.

