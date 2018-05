It's the day that many Las Vegas oddsmakers have been waiting for.

On May 14, the United States Supreme Court overturned a decades-long prohibition of sports betting.

Until Monday, there was only a handful of states that were allowed to accept sports bets and Nevada and its sportsbook was the mecca for sports gamblers.

But even with the possibility of new sportsbooks, Las Vegas bookies are saying "bring it on."

"Personally, I am very happy. I've been waiting for this day for 35 years," said Jimmy Viccaro at the South Point sportsbook.

The Supreme Court's decision means that Nevada sportsbook can expand across state lines and create more Las Vegas-style sportsbooks.

"The real winners here are the customers and sports fans in the state governments," said Joe Asher, CEO of Las Vegas-based William Hill.

Asher said their stock jumped after the announcement. So did the stock for Caesars and others.

William Hill has already built a sportsbook in New Jersey, just waiting for this new era in sports betting.

For years, Asher said sports betting has been happening in back rooms and under the table outside of Nevada.

Now, the sports betting black market is facing regulation and taxation.

Several major league sports are also chiming in on the decision.

The NCAA, NFL and NBA are all in favor of federal regulation. Some are expressing concern about the impact of betting on the games.

There's still a long way to go and it's up to each state to decide if they want to legalize sports betting or now.

It is also not known how it will impact jobs and money yet in Nevada.